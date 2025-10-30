Don’t strain by discussing about possible change in CM post

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday urged Congress leaders in Karnataka not to “strain themselves” by engaging in discussions on a possible change in the chief minister’s post or the so-called ‘November revolution’.

Speculation has been rife in political circles that the Congress may see a change in leadership when the government completes half of its five-year term next month—a development some have dubbed the “November revolution”.

“I request that no one strain themselves by discussing any such things,” Shivakumar told reporters in response to questions on party leaders debating topics such as a change of chief minister or the possibility of a Dalit leader taking over.

Talks of a change in leadership have persisted for some time, with sections within the ruling Congress citing an alleged power-sharing agreement between chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah had earlier said he would continue as chief minister for the full five-year term, subject to the decision of the Congress high command. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who also heads the state Congress unit, held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming MLC elections in the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

“For each constituency, four to five people have applied for candidature. I will finalise the names in 8-10 days. In the next round, I will hold discussions with district Ministers and MLAs and seek their opinion before making the announcement,” he said.

On reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may visit Karnataka on November 20 to lay the foundation for around 100 ‘Congress Bhavans’ across the state, Shivakumar clarified that the date has not been finalised.

“I have made a request. Papers are getting ready in some places for the building, and preparations are underway. Targets have been given to everyone,” Shivakumar said.

“He (Rahul Gandhi/party leadership) has sought reports on those who have shown interest and those who have not, including district ministers, MLAs, leaders, and district Congress units, regarding the setting up of Congress Bhavans. I am preparing the report and will have to send it. Once it is sent, he will finalise the date,” he added.