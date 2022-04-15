Drama marks Eshwarappa’s slow journey to Bengaluru 

Shivamogga: Hours before embattled Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's visit to Bengaluru to submit his resignation on Friday had been filled with drama and emotion-charged scenes. Announcing his resignation on Thursday after being accused of abetting the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, Eshwarappa's journey from Shivamogga to Bengaluru was filled with a lot of drama.

The day started with a pooja at his residence and later he visited a couple of temples with his family and prayed for his early exoneration from the charges. He later visited the BJP office in Shivamogga where the party Mahila Morcha members urged him not to resign. A few members also broke into tears and Eshwarappa consoled them that he will come out clean from the charges.

His long-standing buddy and mentor former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa met Eshwarappa in the BJP office and he expressed the hope that he will return to the cabinet shortly. "I am convinced that he will be found not guilty of corruption and will become a minister again," Yeddyurappa later told media persons. "If the probe into contractor Santosh's suicide case is concluded within three months there is no way anything can stop Eshwarappa from joining the cabinet again," Yeddyurappa said.

Eshwarappa later began his 240 km journey to Bengaluru to hand over the resignation letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. MLA and son of Yeddyurappa Vijendra also met Eshwarappa.

Throughout the way, Eshwarappa was greeted by his followers and party workers at various places in Shivmogga and in small towns and villages by the side of the highway, they urged him not to resign, another round of consolation attempts ensued. At Kadur he had lunch with his workers and those who accompanied him. He had a quick stopover at Tiptur at the residence of State Education Minister BC Nagesh and exchanged views with him.