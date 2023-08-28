Drought declaration: Decision after cabinet sub-committee meeting No example of cloud seeding being successful: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee will be held shortly and a decision regarding drought declaration will be taken. The cabinet will then decide on the same.



Speaking at the Sarkari Bhavan in Mysore on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah said, There is no report of cloud seeding being successful anywhere. The central government will be informed after the declaration of drought. He said that the central government will provide assistance as per NDRF norms after verification. He said that after the declaration of drought, programs such as work for the people will be started in drought affected taluks.

The CM informed that he is on a three day tour to Mysuru. He said that he will participate in the programs organized at Suttur Mutt and Siddalingapur, on Tuesday.

The CM said that he would be inaugurating the Burns Ward at KR Hospital. Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be launched on August 30. He said that as announced before the election, three guarantees have been implemented and the fourth guarantee will be implemented. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the launch of Gruha Lakshmi. Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi will be attending the programme, he said. Kharge will inaugurate and he would chair the programme.

Four districts Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu have been included for the launch, he said.

About 32,000 crores are being spent in a year for Gruha Lakshmi programme. Rs 18,000 crores will be spent this year. Rs 2000 will be given to the women who are heads of the households. It will benefit 1.33 Crore Lakh families in the state, he said. A family will get Rs 4000 to Rs 5,000 per month. This increases their purchasing power. Financial activities will increase as they have money in their hands. He said that where the purchasing power is high, the GDP will also grow and employment will be created.

In response to shifting the program from Belagavi to Mysore, the program will be implemented in all the districts. He said that arrangements have been made in Mysore instead of Belagavi.