Drought relief work has started: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Vijayapura: Drought relief work has started. Drinking water and fodder are provided for cattle. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no shortage of fodder and people are getting jobs.

Speaking to the media at the Vijayapura airport on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah said, It is mandatory to give 150 days of work in case of drought. The central government should give permission for this. He said that we have written a letter seeking permission and have not received a reply till today.

Central Government's Drought Study Center has come and gone for more than a month, but till date not a single penny has been given. He said that there was no reply from the center even to the letter written for modification in the NDRF guidelines.

Replying to the media's question that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was waiting to remove the Chief Minister from his seat, He said that we will take care of our party.

BJP is now announcing guarantee schemes

BJP is not a party that does as they say. Therefore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people do not believe their promises.

BJP is now announcing guarantee schemes in states facing assembly elections. Even though BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for many years, it has not made any progress. Now they are promising to make progress. He said that people do not believe their words.

Kumaraswamy has no morality to accuse

Kumaraswamy, who has been fined for stealing electricity, has no morals to ask us. He questioned whether former MLA Yathindra had spoken about the money business and whether he had any proof. As Yathindra had spoken about the CSR fund, they allege that it is about transfers. During Kumaraswamy's time, the money made through transfers is popular. He said that it is not ethical to make allegations against us.