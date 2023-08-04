DSS Expresses Concern Over Exclusion of Mogaveera Caste from Backward Classes

Udupi: Leaders of the Dalitha Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) in Udupi have raised objections to the decision of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to exclude the Mogaveera (Mogera in Uttara Kannada district) caste from Category 1 of backward classes. Manjunath Giliyar, district convener (organisation) of DSS, Udupi district, spoke to reporters on Friday, expressing concern that this exclusion might pave the way for the Mogaveera community to be categorized under Scheduled Caste (SC) in the future.

Such a move, he emphasized, would be unjust to the Dalits, who are already marginalized in society. Giliyar further called for the resignation of K Jayaprakash Hegde, the chairperson of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, accusing him of meting out injustice to the Dalit community.

According to Giliyar, the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had recently invited public objections before finalizing the exclusion of the Mogaveera caste from Category 1 of backward classes. The deadline for submitting objections was set for August 10, 2023. Giliyar criticized the decision as unscientific, stating that Mogaveeras in Udupi and DK districts, or Mogers in Uttara Kannada district, are not untouchables.

He claimed that categorizing them under the SC category would merely be a political tactic to gain favor with the community and secure their votes. In addition, Giliyar pointed out that Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport, Mankal S Vaidya, who belongs to the fishers community, is also supporting the idea of placing the Mogaveeras under the SC category. However, DSS firmly opposes this stance.

Giliyar also mentioned that during the tenure of Kota Srinivas Poojary as the Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister, the issue was brought to his attention, but no action was taken. He emphasized that they could not relinquish the reservation benefits for another forward community.

The DSS stands resolute in its opposition to the exclusion of the Mogaveera caste from backward classes and advocates for fair treatment and representation for all marginalized communities.