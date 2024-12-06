ED actions won’t destabilise our government: NS Boseraju

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N S Boseraju, has stated that attempts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or any other agency to destabilise the Congress government in the state will not succeed.

Boseraju alleged that the central government and BJP leaders in the state are making concerted efforts to topple the Congress-led government, which the people democratically elected. He accused the BJP of resorting to unconstitutional and anti-democratic means, disregarding the rule of law, to undermine the pro-people administration in Karnataka.

He further claimed that independent constitutional bodies such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused, turning them into tools to silence political opponents. “The BJP’s strategy of unleashing these agencies to target its adversaries is no longer a secret,” he remarked.

Referring to the ongoing investigation into an alleged case linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Boseraju asserted that the BJP is attempting to collapse the state government through illegitimate means. “Even in cases where courts have not authorised investigations, the ED has proceeded, overstepping its jurisdiction and interfering in the functioning of state investigative agencies,” he said.

He pointed out that the law does not permit two agencies to simultaneously investigate the same matter. “The ED’s actions raise suspicions of political motivation under BJP’s influence. Additionally, the leak of sensitive investigation details to the media suggests ulterior motives, as the agency is legally bound to maintain confidentiality,” Boseraju added.

He urged the ED to uphold impartiality and protect the democratic and constitutional values of the country. “This is evidence of the BJP’s desperation, resorting to devious methods after failing to act within the framework of justice,” he concluded.

The Minister’s statement comes amidst growing tensions between the ruling Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP at the Centre over allegations of political vendetta through investigative agencies.