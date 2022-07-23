ED grilling of Sonia Gandhi: Show FIR copy, Khader dares BJP 

Udupi: U T Khader, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, stated that the BJP should be able to present a copy of the FIR in the National Herald case in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the media after holding a demonstration on the same subject in Brahmavara in Udupi district on Friday, Khader stated that ED officials should at the very least show the FIR copy in the money laundering case against Gandhi family. Allow the citizens of this country to see a copy of the FIR, if one exists. Sonia Gandhi, 75, was summoned for questioning simply because the BJP's leader, Subramanian Swamy, made a request. "Despite questioning Rahul Gandhi for more than 50 hours, ED authorities discovered no substance in the claim. 'Where has the rule of law and the constitution gone?' he lamented, portraying the ED probe as a political vendetta.

According to Khader, the BJP carried out its anti-people policies in the last eight years of its governance. As a result, the opposition Congress party launched a demonstration against the current regime. So the BJP resorted to scaring Congress leaders by utilising ED, he claimed. Later, on the issue of the police filing a B report against K S Eeshwarappa in the Santhosh Patil abetment of suicide case, U T Khader stated that the victim's wife had expressed her displeasure with the course of the investigation from the beginning and shot a letter to the governor seeking justice.

He stated that it is now the government's job to do justice. "In the next election, the ladies will teach the BJP a lesson," he said. U T Khader stated during the Siddaramotsava event in Davanagere that information about the Congress party's contribution will be distributed to the attendees.