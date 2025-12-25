Education must blend technology with Ethics

Kundapur: Stressing that academic excellence alone is insufficient in today’s complex social environment, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday called for an education system rooted in moral values, cultural awareness and constitutional principles.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kundapur Education Association, the Governor said India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and inclusive human values should guide modern education. He said educational institutions must prepare students not just for employment but for responsible citizenship.

Describing the institution’s 50-year journey as an example of education-driven nation-building, the Governor commended its contribution to holistic student development and strong academic results. He highlighted the importance of innovation, skill development and technology, while cautioning that these must go hand in hand with ethical grounding.

Urging students to balance academics with sports, he said physical and mental well-being were essential for meaningful participation in national development.

MP Kota Srinivas Poojary and other dignitaries were present.