Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Stay in Udupi

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the Udupi police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals for residing in India without valid passports or visas.
Udupi : In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the Udupi police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals for residing in India without valid passports or visas. The individuals had been living illegally in the Hoode area of Udupi district for the past three years, prompting concerns about cross-border immigration practices.
According to Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K, the arrest operation commenced after one of the accused, Mohammed Maniq, attempted to flee to Dubai from Mangaluru airport using a fake passport. His arrest at Bajpe airport in the neighboring Dakshina Kannada district raised suspicions among immigration officials.
Upon interrogation, Maniq disclosed that seven other Bangladeshi nationals were also staying illegally with him in Hoode village. This information led the Udupi police to conduct a raid in the area, resulting in the detention of the seven individuals by Malpe police on Friday.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the detainees possessed fake Aadhaar cards, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Superintendent Dr. Arun K confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine how these fraudulent Aadhaar cards were obtained and how the individuals managed to cross the border into India from Bangladesh.
The seven detainees are currently in police custody and will be presented before a local court as the investigation continues.