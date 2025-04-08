Engineering College Team Wins National-Level UAV Contest

Mangaluru: A student team from St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, has bagged the top prize in the Micro Aircraft category at the SAEISS Drone Development Challenge 2025, held from March 28 to 30 at Karpaga Vinayaga College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu.

Competing against more than 80 teams from across India, SJEC AERO, the college’s aeromodelling club, impressed the judges with its innovation, technical precision, and aircraft performance. The team also secured Second Place in the Technical Presentation category.

The winning aircraft, piloted by Manvish M K, featured a lightweight rectangular-wing design with an S1223 airfoil, offering superior lift, stability, and energy efficiency. Judges cited the team’s emphasis on aerodynamic innovation, structural optimisation, and real-world applicability as key factors in their success.

The club’s technical presentation focused on scientific design methods, computational and experimental validation, and the broader potential of micro-aircraft technology in real-world scenarios. It highlighted the team’s research depth and systematic engineering approach.

The SJEC AERO team was led by Captain Akshay Bangera, with contributions from members across various sub-teams including design, theoretical modelling, and fabrication. The club’s operations are supported by the AICTE IDEA Lab on campus, which has enabled advanced fabrication using laser cutting, 3D printing, and lightweight materials such as Balsa wood and Depron.

Founded in 2019, SJEC AERO has steadily built a reputation in the aeromodelling space. Past accolades include top ranks at events hosted by IIT Bombay, IIT Indore, and SAEINDIA. The club is also involved in the development of autonomous RC aircraft for medical relief operations and regularly organises outreach programmes in schools to promote interest in aviation technology.

The college management and faculty coordinator Mr. Yathish have played a key role in fostering the team’s growth, offering both infrastructure and financial support. The team also acknowledged mentorship from Ninetron Tech professionals Abdul Shamer and Shamanth Gowda.

With this recent win, SJEC AERO reaffirms its position as a leading student-led hub of innovation in unmanned aerial systems and aeronautical engineering says the press release from the college.