Enough, it is good to retire respectfully: Yatnal to Yediyurappa

Mysuru: Continuing his attack against the state leadership, dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa "inactive", and asked him to retire respectfully.

He also alleged that Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP vice President B Y Vijayendra was running the administration and repeated corruption charges against him.

"There is no selfishness behind this fight, either to become a Minister or the Chief Minister. We all grew under the wings of Yediyurappa and (later) Ananth Kumar. There is no doubt that Yediyurappa is a fighter and has built the party in Karnataka, along with Kumar and several other leaders who came later," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he started this fight "that is of truth and honesty", pained by the feeling that BJP's fight against corruption and nepotism is somewhere failing in Karnataka. "My only appeal to Yediyurappa is, enough, it is good to retire respectfully.It is good in the interest of the state, party and his family," he added.

Yatnal, a disgruntled leader, has continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, despite warnings of strict action by the party leadership.

The senior MLA had to face some protest during his visit to Chamarajanagar district today, as a group of people, who are reportedly Veerashaiva Lingayats, accused him of trying to divide the community and shouted slogans against him, after which police had to escort his vehicle.

The Vijayapura City MLA further claimed that the CM has become "inactive" and the administration is being run by Vijayendra.

"Look at his (CM) TP (tour programme), at the activities of the Chief Minister.. he chairs only one meeting in a day in the morning, the rest is mostly reserved...while our Prime Minister sleeps only for four hours and holds continuous meetings about national and international affairs," he said.

Alleging that the Chief Minister rarely holds lengthy meetings and goes to the Vidhana Soudha under pressure from his son to project himself as active, he claimed that Yediyurappa attends a meeting for a maximum for 15-20 minutes.

Surprisingly, even cabinet meetings with 30-40 subjects in the agenda ends within 30 minutes, he alleged. Pointing out that hundreds of files come before the Chief Minister every day, Yatnal, a former Union Minister, expressed apprehension over whether Yediyurappa still has the strength to sign all of them.

He also charged Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress state president D K Shivakumar with having an "adjustment" with Vijayendra, who is also the state BJP vice President and that regular meetings take place between them.

Yatnal further expressed the hope that the judiciary will give verdicts that will free Karnataka from corruption, while pointing at cases pending against Yediyurappa and a few family members at courts. Asked whether he was taking a political risk because of his remarks, he said, "I have always taken risks in my life and that's the reason I have lost several good opportunities.

I should have become the CM as I'm senior to Jagadish Shettar and Sadananda Gowda (former CMs). I had become a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government even before Yediyurappa became CM.

"Stating that he would continue his fight even if his political future was at stake, Yatnal said there were many legislators and leaders who shared his sentiment and were ready to reveal their opinion before credible central leaders sent from the high command on the leadership change issue.

He also termed BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's three day visit to the state during which he met legislators individually as "natak" (drama).

"Soon a time will come for a good person to be crowned", he said and hit out at seers of certain Lingayat mutts who are threatening to go on an agitation if Yediyurappa is removed.

Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. "Many friends in the media want to know the basis on which I have been levelling such charges and there is a feeling that I just allege and go. There are things...,"