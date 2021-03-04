Ex-HC judge-led panel to study reservation demands

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute a three-member high-level committee headed by a retired high court judge to look into demands by various communities in the state for revising the existing reservation and advise the government. Besides the retired judge, the committee would comprise a former administrator and a social scientist and give a comprehensive report, Law and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He noted that various communities have been pressing for revising their existing reservation and conceding it would lead to the quota exceeding the 50 per cent limit set by the Supreme Court. If it has to be exceeded, special criteria has to be identified.

"To guide the government on this constitutionally and legally difficult subject, it has been decided to constitute the committee," he told reporters here after the cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has given the Chief Minister the authority to make appointments to the committee.

The retired judge will look into legal and constitutional aspect while the retried administrator will go into administrative aspect, he said, adding at present demands by some communities were with the Backward Classes Commission and some others at the stage of anthropology study. "Once constituted, the committee will decide on the time frame," he said.

Karnataka at present provides 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, three per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 32 per cent for the other backward classes (OBC), which adds up to 50 per cent.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, to which Yediyurappa belongs, are demanding OBC status under the central list, whereas the sub-sect of the community Panchamasali Lingayats wants to be put under Category 2A (15 per cent) in the state quota.