Exam Board Denies SSLC Math Paper Leak Rumours

Bengaluru : The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has firmly shot down rumours of a leaked SSLC Mathematics exam paper, just days before the test scheduled for Monday. KSEAB Director H N Gopalakrishna labelled the circulating claims as "baseless" and insisted that a leak is "impossible," pointing the finger at troublemakers spreading falsehoods online.

Similar fake leaks popped up during the first language exam and preparatory tests, prompting the board to lodge a police complaint.

A supposed SSLC Math paper had been making rounds on social media, stirring confusion among students and parents. However, officials haven’t said whether it’s real or fake, leaving the question hanging.

Despite the buzz, the education department has stayed tight-lipped about the viral document. Authorities are now appealing to everyone to ignore the rumours and stick to verified updates from official sources, assuring that the exam remained on track with no cause for worry.