Excessive rain causing power shutdown across the State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has provided an opportunity for candidates those who have submitted online application for UGCET 2022. The Minister for Higher Education, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan has said, considering the power shutdown due to excessive rain across the State the decision has been taken.

If there is any mistake in the earlier filled application with regard to details of School studies or incomplete information (if the address of the School or College is entered wrongly candidates can correct it from 1 September to 7 September on any day in between 10 pm. to next morning 8 Am on Sunday the correction can be applied 24/7. This will be applicable to those candidates whose School records have not been examined till now.

If details of the School is not completely filled or left blank and information of Taluk and District is not mentioned, the candidates can apply correction between 1 September and 7 September. This should be done during examination of records at the respective BEO offices. This is also applicable to those candidates whose records have not been examined so far.

If the details of one or two years of School education is wrongly entered, an opportunity will be given to incorporate the corrections after 8 September. This is applicable to candidates whose educational records have already been examined and found lacking in rural/Kannada/ 7 years completion. To apply corrections for RD number of caste and Income Certificate, opportunity will be given between 3 September (8 am) till 5 September (5 pm). This will be applicable to candidates whose RD number of caste/ income/371j Certificate have been rejected during online examination.