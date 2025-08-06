Exploring science beyond boundaries

Manipal : The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted the international symposium “Rasayan 21: Science Beyond Boundary – Invention, Discovery, Innovation and Society”, bringing together over 200 eminent scientists and thought leaders from across the globe.

Jointly organised with Chirantan Rasayan Sanstha (CRS), the two-day symposium focuses on interdisciplinary research addressing critical challenges in climate, energy, health, and sustainability. The event was inaugurated by MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.).

The symposium received special addresses from prominent figures, including a remote message from Prof. Ehud Keinan, President of IUPAC, who urged scientists to transcend disciplinary and national boundaries for global good. Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, also sent a message affirming India’s commitment to integrating science, technology, and innovation through STIR (Science, Technology, Innovation and Research) missions.

A major highlight was the CRS Awards ceremony honouring 36 researchers from academia, R&D institutions, and industry. Prof. J.B. Joshi (Chancellor, ICT Mumbai) received the CRS Lifetime Achievement Award, while Prof. Ramgopal Rao (Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani) was honoured with the CRS Leadership Award. Key attendees included Prof. Vudhichai Parasuk, President of the Thailand Chemical Society; Prof. Sajan D. George, Director of Manipal Institute of Applied Physics; and Prof. Braja Gopal Bag, President of CRS.