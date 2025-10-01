Fake website scam in the name of state’s famous temples busted

Chikkamagaluru: Police have busted a major online scam where fraudsters created fake websites in the name of Karnataka’s prestigious temples, including Horanadu Annapoorneshwari Temple and Sringeri Sharada Peetham, and cheated devotees of crores of rupees.

Two accused, identified as Sudeep and Anil Kumar from Telangana, were arrested by a special team led by the DySP of Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station. The duo had floated a fake website – www.devaseva.com – through which they collected money from devotees under the guise of offering prasada, special poojas, and temple services.

The scam came to light after continuous complaints reached the management of Horanadu Annapoorneshwari Temple. Acting on a complaint filed by the temple’s deputy administrator Raghavendra, Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe formed a special team that tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Police have urged devotees to remain cautious and verify authenticity before making any online payments for temple services. Authorities advised that devotees should only rely on official temple websites or directly contact temple management boards for confirmation.

Cyber police have also issued a warning: “Do not share your personal or banking details on unauthorized websites. In case of suspicious activity or fraud, immediately file a complaint at the nearest police station or report it at www.cybercrime.gov.in.”