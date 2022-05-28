Family, Hindu outfits allege 'love jihad'

Udupi: The suicide case of a young woman has taken a serious turn after some Hindu organisations and her family alleged that she was a victim of 'love jihad' in Udupi district.

Shilpa Devadiga, 25, a resident of the Uppinakudru village near Kundapur city, died on May 25 after consuming rat poison on May 23.

The police have recovered a letter from the residence of Shilpa. Police sources said that the letter was in the form of a poem that talks about her exploitation.

The family of Shilpa has lodged a complaint with the Kundapur police station alleging the role of Azeez, a resident of Koteshwar behind her suicide. They have also named his wife, Salma Azeez. They alleged that Azeez pressured her to convert to Islam and blackmailed her with obscene videos.

According to police, Shilpa worked in a garment shop. She got in touch with the Azeez when she went to tutorials before joining the work. Though married he allegedly promised to marry her and abused her physically.

He often called her to his house. However, later he refused to marry her. Recently, Azeez came to her workplace and abused her. Not able to bear the insult, Shilpa consumed poison on May 23.

The brother of Shilpa informed police that though being married, the accused had trapped his sister into a relationship. It is also alleged that he had sent her sweet messages promising her of marriage and had sent obscene photos to her.

Hindu activists have alleged that the accused had record videos of sexual acts. When she asked him to marry, he asked her to convert to Islam. On her objection, he threatened her with releasing her videos on social media.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders demanded a CID investigation into the incident.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police after her death at a private hospital in Manipal. However, when her family members checked her phone after her death, they had found a picture of her with Azeez. The family suspected that Azeez had forced her to commit suicide as a result of this. Kundapur police have filed a case against Azeez and his wife Salma (30) under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).