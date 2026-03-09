Farmer leader dies after car plunges into lake

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a farmer leader after his car plunged into a lake along a state highway in Kolar district late on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as T M Venkatesh, district president of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when Venkatesh was travelling towards his native village Torandahalli in Kolar taluk. He was reportedly driving his Indica car after finishing work related to preparations for a state-level convention scheduled to be held in Kolar by the farmers’ organisation and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). According to sources, Venkatesh and several party workers had been putting up banners and buntings in Kolar city until late at night for the upcoming event. After completing the preparations, he left the city alone in his car and began heading towards his village.

While passing near Muduvadi village, the car reportedly lost control at a curve and plunged into a nearby lake. It is not yet clear whether the accident occurred due to loss of control or if another vehicle collided with the car.

Despite attempting to escape from the vehicle, Venkatesh was unable to get out of the submerged car and died inside.

The accident remained unnoticed for several hours. It was only around 9 am that locals searching for Venkatesh discovered a mudguard with the car’s number plate near the lake bund. Suspecting something unusual, they checked the water and noticed diesel leaking from inside the lake.

The locals immediately informed the police. Personnel from the Kolar Rural Police Station along with fire and emergency service teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the car from the lake. Venkatesh’s body was found inside the vehicle.