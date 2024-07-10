FIR filed on pub owned by Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against the pub owned by Team India cricketer Virat Kohli. An FIR has been registered in the Cubbon Park police station against the Kohli-owned One8 Commune Pub on Kasturba Road in Bengaluru as the pub was open beyond the restricted time.

On the night of July 6, Cubbon Park police station conducted a special operation against restaurants, bars and pubs that allowed partying till late at night, flouting the rules set by the government.

At this time, a case has been registered against the manager of One 8 Commune on Kasturaba Road, Empire Restaurant on Church Street and Panzio Bar and Restaurant on Brigade Road in the city at the Cubbon Park station for allegedly keeping the pub open till 1.20 am.

The police on night patrol got the information that the pub was open. When we went to the spot and checked, there were customers in the pub. An FIR has been registered against the fact that the pub was opened beyond the night hours in violation of the rules.

DCP Shekhar HT of Bangalore Central Division has responded to this and said that a case has been registered on the grounds that they were allowing the customers to violate the time limit set by the government. He said that a case has been registered against not only One 8 Commune but also some other restaurants and pubs in the Central Division which were trading beyond the time limit.