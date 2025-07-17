First AICC OBC advisory committee meeting highly successful: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the first meeting of the AICC All India OBC Advisory Committee as highly successful and praised Rahul Gandhi, a champion of justice, for his courage and commitment to social justice.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah read out the Bengaluru Declaration from the first meeting: ‘The AICC OBC Advisory Committee expresses gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, a warrior for justice, for his courage in ensuring social justice for neglected sections of society and his special concern for backward classes. Due to Rahul Gandhi’s resolute determination, the Manuvadi Modi government was compelled to conduct a caste census in India, a just and constitutional demand. The committee wholeheartedly commends Rahul Gandhi for this historic achievement on behalf of all backward classes in India.’

‘While this is a milestone, it is a small step toward ensuring social justice as envisioned by the Constitution. Under the steadfast leadership of Rahul Gandhi, India will realize the highest constitutional goal of social transformation, paving the way for building an equitable society in our great nation. Under the bold and fearless leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we pledge to uphold the Congress party’s flag and fight to secure social justice for all’, he added.

Resolutions

A nationwide caste census should be conducted by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI). The census must include social, economic, educational, employment, and political aspects of every caste and individual, using Telangana’s SEEEP Caste Survey as a model. The 50% cap on reservations should be relaxed to provide adequate reservations for backward classes in education, economy, politics, and other fields. Reservations should be implemented in private educational institutions as per Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Former CM instructed to reject report

CM Siddaramaiah revealed that in 2015, during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had ordered the Backward Classes Commission to conduct a socio-economic and educational survey covering all communities, not just backward classes. The commission conducted the survey, but in 2018, under the coalition government, the then-commission chairman Kantharaju requested more time to submit the report. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy rejected the request. Despite Minister Puttaranga Shetty granting an extension, Kumaraswamy instructed the minister not to accept the report, Siddaramaiah disclosed.

‘First State to conduct caste census’

Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka was the first state to conduct a caste census since 1931, earning it the title of the “Karnataka Model.” He added that during the subsequent three years and ten months of the BJP government, no action was taken to accept or implement the commission’s report. Later, under Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, a report with recommendations was prepared and submitted. However, as it was based on a decade-old survey, the state cabinet decided to conduct a fresh survey. The Backward Classes Commission has been directed to complete the re-survey and submit a report within three months, which will then be implemented.

Congress committed to the Constitution

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Congress party is always committed to the Constitution. The AHINDA (Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) philosophy is rooted in equal opportunity and justice for all. He highlighted the lack of social, economic, and educational equality today, stressing the need to empower backward communities.

He praised Rahul Gandhi’s advocacy for a caste census, clarifying that it is not just a count of castes but a comprehensive socio-economic and educational survey aimed at providing equal opportunities to backward communities.