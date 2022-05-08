First EV charging station comes up in Mysuru

Mysuru: State Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar and CEO of Arushi Green Energy Yogesh Dange on Saturday inaugurated first electric charging station in Mysuru.

Speaking after inaugurating the station, he said thatKarnataka has set a goalto generate 10,000 MW via green energy, besides setting up 1,000 EV charging stations by June.

"The focus is more on generating green energy and in thenext 10 years 10 giga watt green energy will be generated, as per thetarget. Our State is leading in adoption of renewable energy and weare heading towards becoming a carbon free state. Electric vehicles and their charging are the future.Hence, we aretargeting 1,000 EV charging stations by June and CESC alone hasidentified 207 points to set up stations. The charging stationswill come up at tourist spots, State and National Highways, governmentoffices and the district headquarters," said Sunil Kumar.

With the initiative of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation(CESC) the much needed EV chargingstations have become a reality. It is also close to Mysuru Airport atMandakalli and Nanjangudindustrial area.

Arushi company which is in EV charging technology sector has installedEV charging station which provides charging facility for three cars andtwo wheelers at a time, for free. The other two charging stations are coming up at Garuda Mall near K RCircle and Cesc, Kuvempunagar office premises in the city soon.