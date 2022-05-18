First time in 14 years, KRS water level rises to 100 feet 

Mandya: The Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Sri Rangapatna taluk of Mandya district has recorded 100 feet of water level in the peak of summer bringing cheers to farmers. The reservoir apart from being the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu is a drinking water source for Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Shortage of rainfall in recent times resulted in a dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in sharing of water. Now that there is enough water in the reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of the two States this summer the dispute is likely to be forgotten at least for now.

The KRS which became operational in 1932 is one of the major reservoirs of the State with a storage capacity of 49.45 TMCs. The reservoir has maximum height of 124.8 feet.

For many years the reservoir has not filled to the maximum level causing disappointment to the farmers of both the States. It is the first time since 2008 the reservoir water level crossed 100 feet.

By this time in 2021 the water level in the reservoir stood at

82.34 feet as against the dead storage level of 74.76 feet with storage of 4.4 tmcs. Owing to good rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area the water level increased to 100 feet.

Most of the time the reservoir level goes below the dead storage during summer, which also attracts tourists as

submerged ancient temple would be visible in backwater.