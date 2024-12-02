FlixBus India launched a new lounge in Bengaluru’s Madiwala

Bengaluru: FlixBus, a global leader in intercity bus travel, announced opening of its new customer lounge at Madiwala, Bangalore, further strengthening its commitment to enhance travel experiences in South India. This 30-seater lounge started its operations last week. This lounge aims to offer customers a comfortable and secure waiting area, elevating the boarding experience for passengers traveling on FlixBus routes.

The Madiwala lounge will cater primarily to passengers traveling to key destinations, including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Belagavi, and Hyderabad. Strategically located at FlixBus’s second-busiest boarding point after Majestic, the lounge reflects company’s recognition of positioning Bangalore as a significant hub in its South India network.

Commenting on this launch, Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India said, “South India, and particularly Bangalore, represents a large and dynamic market for FlixBus. With the launch of our Madiwala lounge, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-quality, customer-centric travel solutions in the region while maintaining our global standards in intercity travel. We believe this initiative will re-define the boarding experience for our passengers, offering them certainty and security as they embark on their journeys."