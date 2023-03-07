For the first time, a rotary bridge proposed to ease traffic congestion at Byappanahalli

Bengaluru: This is the first time that the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) has come forward to construct a rotary bridge in the city to address the traffic congestion problem facing vehicles coming to Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal of Byappanahalli.

There are 47 bridges in the city, all of them. However, this is the first time that the Rotary Bridge is planned for the construction of a circular bridge. According to the proposal to implement the suburban rail project in Bangalore, a rotary bridge is being built near the IOC Junction to ease the traffic to the Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Railway Terminal of Byappanahalli. In addition, the construction of a 2 -lane railway bridge at Byappanahalli Railway Level Crossing is also planned.

The BBMP's plan is to be a bridge that is being travelled by four directions. Similarly, the bridge is being constructed to connect to Maruti Sevanagar from West, Banaswadi in the east, Kammanahalli in the north and Byappanahalli in the south and to move forward.

The IOC Junction is currently a 2 -lane bridge to connect to the Byappanahalli Railway Station. This makes it impossible to relieve traffic congestion and adequate connectivity to the railway station. Thus, it is decided to demolish the defending overpass and build a new rotary bridge. The BBMP, which has proposed the matter, has sought grants and administrative approval to the state government.

The project was proposed to the state government in September 2021 by the BBMP for the construction of the Rotary Bridge and 2 lane ROB. The project cost was Rs 250 crore. However, the implementation of the plan was not possible as the delay in issuing a letter of refusal from the Railway Department. Now the Railway Department has issued an objection letter and has issued a consent to the project. Thus, the implementation of the project is now being implemented.

The project cost of Rs 345 crore has been fixed for the construction of the bridge and ROB. Rs 277 crore will be spent on the construction of overpasses. The remaining Rs 68 crore is spent on land acquisition at Kammanahalli main road, Maruti Sevanagar and Byappanahalli main road.

In addition to the overpasses, the construction of a lower line for the benefit of pedestrians is being planned. It is also intended to construct a pedestrian under the Byappanahalli Railway Terminal towards Kammanahalli. The underpass is going to be at the bottom of the railway tracks and is being discussed with the concerned departments.

A proposal has been sent to the state government seeking grants and administrative approval for the construction of a Rotary bridge connecting Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Railway Terminal of Byappanahalli. The necessary steps for the implementation of the project will be taken after the government approval is recieved, said Ravindra, BBMP Special Commissioner.