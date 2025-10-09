Forest conservation essential for earth’s survival: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning that stringent action will be taken against anyone harming or killing wildlife, emphasizing that forests hold value only when wildlife thrives within them.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, where he presented medals to forest and environmental officers, the Chief Minister said, “It is unacceptable to poison tigers on the pretext that they killed domestic cattle. No matter how powerful a person is, if they harm forests or wildlife, strict legal action will be taken without hesitation.”

He said the Wildlife Week is celebrated to promote awareness about the importance of coexistence between humans and wildlife, which is essential for a balanced environment. “The healthier and more expansive our forests are, the healthier the human environment will be. The survival of forests ensures the survival of humanity,” he stated.

Highlighting Karnataka’s rich biodiversity, Siddaramaiah noted, “Our state ranks first and second in the country in elephant and tiger populations, respectively. However, we must ensure that human-wildlife conflict is minimized and peaceful coexistence is achieved. For that, we need scientific studies to understand why wild animals venture out of forests and find effective solutions.”

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of tiger and elephant killings, the Chief Minister urged forest officials to perform their duties with greater accountability. “Those involved in killing wildlife will face the strictest possible punishment,” he reiterated.

Siddaramaiah warned that continuous depletion of forest areas poses a grave threat to human survival. “If forests disappear, humanity cannot endure. Every citizen must understand that protecting forests is equal to protecting human life,” he said.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, Wildlife Ambassador Anil Kumble, Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Ponnanna, Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.