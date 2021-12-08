Forest department plans to launch safari in Nagarahole buffer zone

Mysuru: The forest officials of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve are planning to launch new safari in Nagarahole buffer zone from January next. At present the safari is being held at the Veeranohalli and Antharasanthe of the Nagarahole National Park, a favourite destination for wildlife lovers.

Nagarahole National Park has an area of over 642 sq. km and is spread in Mysuru and Kodagu districts. The adjacent forest is called a buffer zone which was declared by the State government in 2012.

The buffer zone include 24.74 sq km in Periayapatna taluk,109.09 sq km in Hunsur thaluk, 228.01 sq km in H D Kote covering a total area of 361.84 sq km in Mysore district. The buffer zone in Kodagu district is 200.57 sq km.

Considering the wildlife movement in the buffer zone, the forest department has sent a proposal to the Chief Conservator of Forests seeking permission to start a safari.

Buffer zone is currently used only for gardening and watering. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve deputy conservator of forests Mahesh Kumar told The Hans India that a report on the safari facility, room, staff, vehicle and safari route for the zone was prepared and sent to the PCCF. It is already recommended to introduce a safari in the buffer zone for the tiger conservation project. If it is implemented then the permission of PCCF is essential. If approved, Nagarahole will become the first forest in the State in south India to have a safari in the buffer zone. It is usually the safari in the core zone within the forest. Many wildlife have been spotted on the way to the forest. So the forest department is planning to introduce safari in the buffer zone in Nagarahole with a view to safeguarding wildlife and curbing poaching.

Safari being organised in Veeranohasahalli and Anechoukur in the Nagarahole forest generates an annual income of around Rs 5 crore. In the wake of Covid outbreak the income has dwindled by 40 percent. The proposed buffer zone safari would definitely fetch more income to the department, DCF Mahesh Kumar said.