Forest department takes steps to prevent forest fire

Chamarajanagara: The summer season has begun, and there is growing concern about potential forest fires. In response, the Forest Department has taken several precautionary measures to prevent fires from spreading within the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Here’s the story:

As the summer season starts, Bandipur Tiger Reserve is drying up, increasing the risk of forest fires. To protect the valuable forest resources, the Forest Department has implemented a series of safety measures. One of the primary measures being taken is the construction of firelines. These firelines are being created along the national highway that passes through Bandipur and around surrounding villages to prevent fires from spreading into the forest.

Additionally, overgrown crops along roadsides are being cut, and dry leaves and grass are being burned to prevent them from fueling a larger fire. Approximately 3,000 kilometers of firelines are being constructed across the 13 sectors of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, with each sector having around 250 kilometers of fireline. By setting controlled fires along the edges of roads and forest areas, the risk of wildfires spreading is minimized.

In addition to firelines, water tankers, fire meters, pickup vehicles, and other firefighting equipment are being deployed at each sector to ensure preparedness.

Building and maintaining firelines is not solely the responsibility of the Forest Department. Therefore, seasonal workers are hired from January to May to assist with fireline construction and firefighting efforts. A total of 455 fire watchers are employed on a contract basis for fireline maintenance and firefighting duties. They work from 9 AM to 5 PM, cutting small plants and setting controlled fires to reduce the risk of larger fires. Priority is given to local forest workers who have a better understanding of the forest and its needs. If a fire breaks out in the forest, it could lead to the destruction of precious forest resources and wildlife habitats. Such a disaster may also push animals into nearby villages or agricultural land, resulting in potential human-animal conflict. Therefore, the responsibility of keeping the forest safe from fires also lies with the public.

instead of responding to a fire after it breaks out, the focus is on taking proactive measures to prevent it. The hope is that forest fires caused by malicious intentions or selfish motives will not occur, and that precious forest resources will remain intact.