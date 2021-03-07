Formar Kannada Bigg Boss contestant's house raid in drug case

Bengaluru: Mastan Chandra, a former Bigg Boss Kannada 4 contestant and short film director, is the latest celebrity to come under scanner for his alleged links to drug peddling. According to confirmed reports, KG Halli and Govindapura police have raided his house.

"Chandra has been detained for questioning as we suspect he supplied drugs to parties in pubs, hotels, resorts and apartments. A few film actors and producers were in touch with him" said the police statement.

According to police, the raid was conducted based on the confession made by three arrested African national during interrogation. The police said the foreign nationals dropped the names of Chandra and another man identified as Keshava.

On February 26, police arrested Ugochukwua Harrison Aghabanti and John Nonso, Africans nationalist, and reportedly seized 350 grams of MDMA crystals, four grams of cocaine, 82 grams of ecstasy tablets, seven mobile phones and two motorbikes from them.

The duo led the police to two Nigerians Usman Muhammed and Lokondo Londja Emmanuel. On the night of March 4, police apprehended Emmanuel from Nagavara Signal but Muhammad managed to flee.

Later cops seized 526 LSD strips, 200 grams of cocaine, 2.7 kg of MDMA, 1,939 ecstasy tablets, a car and two scooters from Emmanuel. The total market value of the seized drugs is Rs 4 crore.