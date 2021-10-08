Former CM S.M. Krishna inaugurates Mysuru Dasara 2021

Mysuru: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader S. M. Krishna on Thursday inaugurated the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2021 at Chamundi Hills. He offered special puja to the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, marking the inauguration of the festivities.



Addressing the gathering, Krishna said, "I prayed to Goddess to help the country get rid of coronavirus. I thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for giving me a chance to inaugurate this year's Dasara. I would like to mention that I got a chance to work with his father S R Bommai." The senior BJP leader recalled his early days in Mysuru and said that Mysuru had a lot to do with his growth over the years. "There were days when Dasara used to be at its best. I have had the privilege to witness some glorious days during Dasara. Pitilu Chowdaiah and many famous musicians would be part of the cultural programmes. The wrestling competition also used to be a major attraction," said the veteran leader. "Thousands of people used to watch Mysuru Dasara exhibition. Those were some of the unforgettable moments," he said recalling his fond memories. "Mysuru kings struggled a lot to make Dasara a 'Naada Habba'. Right from Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and his successors gave a different dimension to Dasara. Sir M Visvesaraya gave a different meaning to Dasara. I remember those days when we used to walk to Chamundi Hills every month. Those were the days…"

He said, "Like last year, this year's Dasara will be simple due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dasara has 800-year-ld rich history. It was Vijayanagara kings who started the Dasara festivities on a grand scale and they became part of history. Dasara has undergone a lot of changes over the years."

Krishna recalled Mahatma Gandhi's visit to Mysuru in 1934. "He was happy to see students from backward classes studying alongside others," the former CM said, "Royal family's contribution to construction of KRS Reservoir can't be forgotten. We may have opposed monarchy, but we can't forget their contribution to the State. We need to remember the past to move forward."

The veteran leader added, "The country is on the road to development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is dreaming big and is also working hard to realise it." "We need to develop package tourism for Mysuru Dasara. This will help the State in the long run."

Krishna, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his wife Chennamma were felicitated with mementos on the occasion.