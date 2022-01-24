Former Karnataka High Court judge KL Manjunath passes away

Bengaluru: Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at his residence due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 68.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the death of Justice Manjunath. Bommai visited Justice Manjunath's residence at Kamakshipalya and paid his last respects to him by laying a wreath on his mortal remains.

"Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer. His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission were commendable," Bommai said in his condolence message.