Former MP DK Suresh appears before ED again

Bengaluru: Former MP D K Suresh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case against a woman who is alleged to have cheated a number of people, official sources said.

This is the second time Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, appeared before the ED officials in a span of a fortnight.

Later, Suresh told reporters that during his previous questioning, the ED officials had inquired about his income and properties.

“Today, I provided all the information to them. I have also provided information about the cases pending in the court of law. After I handed over all the documents, the ED officials said they would go through it.” He also said he has not been asked to appear before the agency again.

“But I don’t know what they will tell me again in future. I will cooperate with the investigation,” the former MP said.

The ED arrested the woman, Aishwarya Gowda (33), in April following searches against her, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, and a few others.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity to various “high-profile” politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash, and bank deposits. She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister.