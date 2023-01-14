Foundation stones laid for Basavanma, Kempegowda statues

Bengaluru: The thoughts of 12th-century social reformers Basavanna and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda must flow in the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after performing the pooja for the installation of Sri Basavanna and Kempegowda statues in front of the Vidhana Soudha here on Friday, CM Bommai said the spiritual thinking and the governance of these two great personalities must come to Karnataka and it must flow from the Shakti Soudha. Then it must flow across the State, witness development with the social amity, and become the best state in the country. The inspiration of these two persons must echo in the Vidhana Soudha and for this purpose, their statues are installed.

He said a strong foundation has been laid to build a new Karnataka for the welfare of everyone and that work has started today. The statues and other works will be ready within two months and then they will be inaugurated. Today is the most auspicious day for Karnataka.

"Both these two persons were born in Karnataka and created a revolution. While one person did it way back in the 12th century in the fields of society, economy, and spirituality and promoted the concept of universal brotherhood, another person built towns, the markets and gave pro-people governance to the people. In recognition of their services, the State Cabinet decided to install their statues in front of the Vidhana Soudha, and then took permission from the presiding officers of the State Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council Visveshwara Hegde Kageri and Basavaraja Horatti respectively. Then the work was entrusted to Revenue Minister R Ashok who has done the job very neatly.