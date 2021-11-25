Four arrested for‘rape’ and ‘murder’ of 8-year-old girl

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested four persons in connection with alleged gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl on November 21.



The body of the girl was found in a drain near roof tilesfactory in Ulaibettu on the outskirts of city. The incident led an outrage among residents of the area. City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar formed four teams to nab the culprits.

It is said that 20 workers from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh are working in the factory. The girl was playing on the factory premises when the accused allegedly took her away to their room. The victim's parents are also from Jharkhand. They lodged a police complaint when she did not return home. The miscreants, all aged below 30 years, allegedly raped the girl and strangled her before throwing her body into the drain. Police questioned twentyfactory workers and finally zeroed in on fourof them who reportedly confessed to the crime. Mangaluru rural police registered a case and launched investigation.