Four die in car-lorry collision in Kodagu

Sullia: Four young men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Koynadu in Devarakolli, Madikeri taluk, on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Nihad, Riswan, Rashib, and Rishu—all residents of Market Road in Gonikoppal, Kodagu district.

According to police sources, the car was en route from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada to Kodagu when it crashed into a lorry on the highway.

The collision was reportedly severe, resulting in the death of two passengers on the spot.

The remaining two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the bodies were shifted to Sullia Government Hospital for post-mortem. The local police from Kodagu conducted a spot inspection and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Preliminary enquiries suggest that poor visibility or overspeeding may have contributed to the crash, though a detailed report is awaited.

Road accidents remain a major concern along the Mani–Mysuru route, with several fatal incidents reported in recent months, locals noted.