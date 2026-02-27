Free artificial limb and caliper fitment camp to benefit 640 Divyangjans in Bengaluru on March 1

Bengaluru : Narayan Seva Sansthan will organise a free artificial limb and caliper fitment camp in Bengaluru on March 1, aimed at rehabilitating Divyangjans and helping them regain mobility and independence. The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with CSR partners General Motors, TTP Technologies, and ACI Worldwide.

The camp will be held at Mahaveer Dharamshala in V.V. Puram, Basavanagudi, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the formal inauguration scheduled at 11:00 am. Approximately 640 pre-selected Divyangjans will benefit from the initiative, making it one of the largest rehabilitation efforts of its kind in South India.

According to organisers, around 550 beneficiaries will be fitted with advanced Narayan artificial limbs, while nearly 50 individuals will receive calipers to assist with mobility challenges. All beneficiaries were previously screened and selected during a measurement camp conducted on December 14. Expert doctors and trained technicians will supervise the fitment process, ensuring proper alignment, comfort, and functionality.

In addition to providing assistive devices, beneficiaries will also receive specialised training on walking techniques, maintaining balance, and proper usage of the limbs and calipers. This training is aimed at helping Divyangjans lead more independent and self-reliant lives and enabling their integration into education, employment, and mainstream society.

Speaking about the initiative, Palak Agarwal, Director of Narayan Seva Sansthan, said the organisation’s mission goes beyond medical assistance and focuses on empowering Divyangjans to live with dignity and confidence. She emphasised that such camps play a vital role in restoring mobility and improving the overall quality of life for beneficiaries.

Prashant Agarwal, President of the organisation, said Bengaluru was chosen due to the growing demand for rehabilitation services in South India. He added that the camp reflects the organisation’s commitment to reaching deserving individuals and supporting their social reintegration.

CSR partners, donors, and social workers will also be felicitated during the event. Arrangements including free meals, seating, and primary medical support will be provided for beneficiaries and their families.

Founded in 1985, Narayan Seva Sansthan has provided over 39,000 artificial limbs and free medical treatment to more than 4.5 lakh Divyangjans worldwide, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to humanitarian service.