French envoy lauds Indian design talent
Bengaluru: The city-based LISAA School of Design hosted a three-day ‘Open Days 2025’ event at its Bengaluru campus, drawing attention to the creative and so-cially engaged work of students across multiple design disciplines including fashion, interior and product design, and graphic design UI and UX design platforms
The Consul General of France in India, Marc Lamy, was the chief guest, praised the institution for fostering a global design perspective and enhancing Indo-French ties in arts and education. “The students are engaging with ideas that matter — sustainability, social change, and human-centric innovation,” said Lamy, expressing confidence in their potential to make an international impact.
The exhibitions featured projects that merged aesthetic sensibilities with practi-cal concerns, including immersive interiors, intuitive digital interfaces, and fashion aimed at environmental awareness. Works in animation, photography, and communication design were also showcased. Speaking at the event, LISAA Bengaluru Director Girish Keswani described Open Days as “a celebration of creative problem-solving, storytelling, and col-laboration.” School Director Avi Keswani added that the event provided a plat-form for students to interact with design professionals, educators, and industry stakeholders.