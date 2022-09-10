FSSAI rates Parappana Agrahara jailes cleanest in the country

Bengaluru: The city's Parappana Agrahara Jail is now a model for other jails in the country in terms of cleanliness. The Central Government's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified the food quality and cleanliness of the Central Jail with a 4- star rating.

Recently, the Union Home Ministry conducted a survey on the cleanliness of 1,319 jails in the country. After this, on August 26, five officers of the central government visited the jail and personally visited each section and inspected it. Now the central government has declared Parappa Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru as the most clean and quality maintained jail. Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh got the second place and Puzhal Central Jail of Tamil Nadu got the third place. "Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail has the distinction of being the cleanest jail in the country. This is a matter of pride for the state," said ADGP Prisons Alok Mohan.