Gelatin Sticks and Homemade Bomb Discovery Creates Scare Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed

Mysuru: Authorities in Karnataka’s Mysuru district are investigating the discovery of explosives near a hotel in T Narasipura. Nine gelatin sticks and a homemade bomb were found inside a blue plastic bag and a cardboard box near a Hotel in the Kempanahundi Gate area.



The explosives were first noticed by local residents and hotel staff, who found the suspicious bag and box and promptly alerted the police. The hotel staff secured the bag by keeping it near a tree while waiting for authorities to arrive.

A bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the scene, where they confirmed the presence of the explosives, which are believed to be used for stone quarrying or hunting wild animals, such as wild boars.

Mysuru police addressed the situation, stating that while the origin of the explosives remains unidentified, they are often used in the area for hunting. He assured the public that there is no immediate cause for alarm, though the police are investigating the matter thoroughly to identify those responsible for leaving the explosives.

The incident has raised concerns in the area, but authorities have emphasised that the situation is under control and that all necessary precautions are being taken. The investigation continues, with police exploring all possible leads to determine the source and intended use of the explosives.