German pilots hit by traffic jam miss opening ceremony

Bengaluru: German pilots who came to the Bengaluru Air Show also suffered from traffic jam. As a result, 15 pilots missed the opening ceremony of the air show! The German pilots had left the air show venue in a private cab from the hotel where they were staying on Monday. They were stuck in traffic for about two hours, so they could not attend the opening ceremony.

Sources said that the cab carrying the German pilots was not travelling in the lane arranged by the traffic police for foreign delegates, which led to them getting stuck in the traffic jam. The team of German pilots, who had arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in their A330 passenger plane last week, was staying at a hotel 17 km away from the Aero India venue. They left the hotel around 8 am and reached the venue at 11 am. By then, the inauguration ceremony had ended. Traffic was smooth till we reached the air show venue. However, we got stuck at the entrance gate for about an hour and a half, said a German pilot who did not want to be named. Just the day before, our local guide and I were discussing the city’s infrastructure and traffic congestion. Now we have experienced it firsthand, he said as per media reports.