Give NBWL nod for Kalasa water project else Karnataka will rethink Goa-Tamnar power line: CM to PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent attention and approval of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project.



The project is crucial for fulfilling the drinking water needs of north Karnataka region, the official note from the Chief Minister’s Office stated on Thursday.

CM Siddaramaiah in his three-page letter, further emphasised, “The state has no choice but to reconsider its decision to give clearance to the Goa-Tamnar Power Line in view of the objections raised by Goa to Karnataka’s legitimate and long-pending drinking water project.”

“I would like to reiterate that there is a need for greater inter-state cooperation and proactive handholding by the Centre to resolve bilateral or multilateral issues, to achieve progress in important National Projects relating to drinking water, electricity etc. Hence, I would request your kind intervention to ensure that the Kalasa project receives necessary wildlife clearances at the earliest. Karnataka would definitely look into issues of giving approval to the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project,” CM Siddaramiah further stated.

The letter stated that the Kalasa-Banduri project has been pending for an unusually long time for wildlife clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC).

“The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award was pronounced on August 14, 2018 and published in the Gazette of India on February 27, 2020.

“The total allocation made to Karnataka is 13.42 TMC, of which 3.9 TMC of water is for diversion for drinking water purposes.

“The state government submitted a modified pre-feasibility report of Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme (lift schemes) to the Central Water Commission on June 16, 2022 for clearances.

“The proposal has fulfilled all necessary prerequisites and provided detailed justifications.

“However, till date the National Board for Wildlife, which you (Prime Minister Modi) chairs has not granted the necessary clearance.

“The Goa Chief Wildlife Warden has passed an illegal order restraining Karnataka from undertaking any activities in the Kalasa-Banduri project. The Karnataka government has challenged the order before the Supreme Court which is pending adjudication.

“The Standing Committee for the NBWL, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Environment, Ecology and Climate Change, on July 31, 2024 has deferred the proposal stating that the matter is sub-judice. Whereas, the same standing committee in its meeting held on August 23, 2024, has recommended the Goa portion of the Goa–Tamnar Transmission Line, for wildlife clearance.

“Regarding the Goa-Tamnar Power Line, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in its report recommended that the project alignments of the said line should be redrawn to avoid disrupting the ecologically-sensitive Western Ghats. The Supreme Court has approved the recommendations of the CEC.

“The Power Minister in his letter has assured me that instead of 72,817 trees, only 13,954 trees will be cut. Although cutting any tree in eco-sensitive zones is not desirable, in the interest of national development Karnataka was ready to agree in principle despite the lands crossing the elephant corridor,” the CM stated.

“But, in view of objections by Goa to our legitimate and long-pending drinking water project with minimum disruption to wildlife and the consequent litigation we have been forced to, the state has no choice but to reconsider its decision on clearance to the Goa-Tamnar Power Line,” he underlined.

“Your early intervention and a positive decision in favour of the people of Karnataka, will be greatly appreciated,” CM Siddaramiah concluded in his letter to PM Modi.