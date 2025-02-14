Goa CM Sawant at Kollur Temple

Kundapura : Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant, who was on a visit to Udupi, opted for a simple journey by train instead of a helicopter and arrived at Byndoor railway station on Thursday morning. He then proceeded to the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, where he participated in special prayers. MLA Gururaj Gantihole welcomed him upon his arrival.

Dr. Sawant’s journey from Goa to Byndoor by train was marked by a warm reception from the local legislator. Following the reception, he traveled to Kollur, where temple priests Narasimha Bhat and Suresh Bhat welcomed him with a traditional Poornakumbha ritual.

At the temple, Dr. Sawant offered prayers and actively participated in the Shubha Chandika Homa and Poornahuti rituals led by local priests. Accompanying him were MLA Gururaj Gantihole, Kollur Temple Management Committee President Babu Shetty Taggarse, Executive Officer Prashant Shetty, and former Gram Panchayat President Santosh Bhat.