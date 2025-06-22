Gopalan Malls Celebrates the Grand Finale of “Nerehore Pratibhe Pradarshana” with a Spectacular Showcase of Local Talent

Bengaluru: The inaugural edition of Nerehore Pratibhe Pradarshana, Gopalan Malls' community-driven talent showcase, concluded on 22nd June with a grand finale at Gopalan Arcade Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The event celebrated local performing arts talent from Bengaluru’s residential communities, featuring dance, music, theatre, and folk arts.

The Director of Gopalan Enterprises, C Prabhakar remarked, “The event has highlighted the extraordinary talent within our communities. It’s more than a talent show — it’s a celebration of our cultural unity. We aim to make this an annual tradition that continues to inspire and connect.”

The initiative attracted over 400 participants — from children to senior citizens — performing in categories like classical/contemporary dance, vocal/instrumental music, folk acts, and martial arts. Preliminary rounds held across 12 communities saw over 1,000 participants, engaging 10,000+ residents.

The finale featured performances and appearances by Karthik Varnekar – Popular Kannada actor from RIYAA (2022) and NINAGAAGI on Colors Kannada, also starring in upcoming films SHERR, ARIDRA, AIRAA, and USIRU.

Padmashree Prasad Holla – Veteran Bharatanatyam artist, trained under Vidhushi Shobha Bhat and Dr. Padma Subramanyam, with performances at Udupi Paryayotsava and Yuva Sourabha. Both guests lauded the talent and spirit of the event.