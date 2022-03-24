Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visits Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: State Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday visited various tourist places in and around Mysuru. The Governor visited Mysuru Palace, Shukavana at Ganapathi Sachchidananda

Ashram and Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam in Mandya. Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar welcomed theGovernor at the Mysuru Palace. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar narrated the history of Wadiyars and the contributions of princely Mysore State with the help of paintings in the interiors of the Palace. Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board T S Subramanya and others were present during the visit of the Governor.