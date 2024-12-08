Live
- South Korea: Assembly Speaker calls PM, ruling party's joint exercise of presidential power 'unconstitutional'
- BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's leadership amid discontent brewing in INDIA bloc
- 2nd WODI: Centuries from Voll & Perry, Sutherland’s 4-fer give Australia huge 122-run win over India
- Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light: A Global Triumph in Storytelling and Social Commentary
- MVA draws Mahayuti's criticism after SP decides to pull out of oppn alliance
- Villagers take on Maoists in Chaibasa, kill PLFI commander, another rebel
- With 'Rising Rajasthan', state eyes investment to emerge as $350 billion economy
- Sharad Pawar calls for 'a change in EVM election system' from Markadwadi village
- First session of sixth Jharkhand Assembly to commence from Dec 9
- Thaman and Rahul Sipligunj to Perform at Necklace Road for ‘Praja Palana' Celebration
Just In
Govt not sensitive to maternal deaths in state, claims Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi charged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has completely lost sensitivity regarding the series of maternal deaths reported from the state’s Ballari district.
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi charged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has completely lost sensitivity regarding the series of maternal deaths reported from the state’s Ballari district.
Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP state headquarters, “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, Pralhad Joshi expressed his concern over the maternal deaths and the increasing mortality rate of newborns.
He claimed that the government supplied low-quality medicines due to corruption, thus playing with people’s lives. The Union Minister further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying in order to protect himself from scams related to MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), Valmiki Tribal Welfare, and the Excise Department, has neglected governance completely and is making frivolous statements.
Pralhad Joshi said that healthcare is a critical sector for the state government. He also criticised the Congress-led government for often blaming the Central government for everything.
In response to another question, Pralhad Joshi said that state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lacks sensitivity and finds satisfaction in acting like a sycophant to CM Siddaramaiah.
“If Minister Gundu Rao had any moral integrity, he should have resigned immediately,” he said. Pralhad Joshi described the situation as nothing more than “drama company” antics.
He also pointed out that the in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, and the Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had not visited Ballari.
The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district againt came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya, the latest victim, who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.
Following cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5. Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district. These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.