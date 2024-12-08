Govt not sensitive to maternal deaths in state, claims Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi charged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has completely lost sensitivity regarding the series of maternal deaths reported from the state’s Ballari district.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP state headquarters, “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, Pralhad Joshi expressed his concern over the maternal deaths and the increasing mortality rate of newborns.

He claimed that the government supplied low-quality medicines due to corruption, thus playing with people’s lives. The Union Minister further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying in order to protect himself from scams related to MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), Valmiki Tribal Welfare, and the Excise Department, has neglected governance completely and is making frivolous statements.

Pralhad Joshi said that healthcare is a critical sector for the state government. He also criticised the Congress-led government for often blaming the Central government for everything.

In response to another question, Pralhad Joshi said that state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lacks sensitivity and finds satisfaction in acting like a sycophant to CM Siddaramaiah.

“If Minister Gundu Rao had any moral integrity, he should have resigned immediately,” he said. Pralhad Joshi described the situation as nothing more than “drama company” antics.

He also pointed out that the in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, and the Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had not visited Ballari.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district againt came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya, the latest victim, who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.

Following cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5. Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district. These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.