Govt should not discriminate against Muslim victims: MLA Khader

Mangaluru: Deputy leader of the opposition in the State Assembly and MLA from Mangaluru U T Khader was the first Congress leader to reach out to the grieving family of the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

He called the family's close relative and asked him if he could come over. But the relatives had told him that the family was undergoing some trauma and wanted to be left alone for some more days. But Khader spoke to Praveen's uncle Vishwanath and asked him to convey his condolences to the wife and parents of PrveenNettaru.

He also promised that he will take the first opportunity to meet them. Vishwanath said he was satisfied that Khader had tried to reach out to Praveen's family and it was nothing less than coming physically to the home of Praveen to console his family.

All other leaders belonging to the Congress were issuing statements from Bengaluru or Mangaluru but non were as magnanimous as Khader,said Vishwanath.

Earlier, Khader criticised the government for its alleged discriminatory attitude. He said the families of Masood and Fazil have also lost their bread winners.The government or its functionaries and political leaders did not bother to visit them and console them, he added.