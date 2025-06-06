Live
Govt to introduce SOP for large events
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be implemented for all large public events, ceremonies, and celebrations to prevent such incidents in the future.
Speaking to the media, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized the urgent need for regulation of crowd management at large gatherings.
“We will formulate an SOP specifically for large events, ceremonies, and programs to ensure the safety of the public. This will be done in coordination with the Home Department and the police,” he said.
Dr. Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the incident. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged after treatment, while 10 remain hospitalized, though their condition is not reported to be critical.