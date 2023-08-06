Grapes growers demanding MSP in north Karnataka

Belagavi: The agricultural community in Chikkodi and surrounding regions is in distress as the price of raisins hits rock bottom, causing panic among farmers. In response to the crisis, distressed grape growers have appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to urgently intervene and support them by purchasing their crop.

Known for their grape production, taluks like Vijayapur, Raibag, Kagawad, Athani, Chikkodi, and Nippani have the highest concentration of grape growers in the state. However, this season, the fall in raisin prices has left thousands of tons of dry grapes unsold, creating an alarming situation for the farmers. Currently, the price of raisins ranges from Rs. 80 to 110 per kilogram, leading to substantial losses for the growers. It costs around Rs. 140 to produce one kilogram of raisins, making the current market rate a severe blow to their livelihoods. In previous years, raisins were sold at rates between Rs. 220 to Rs. 280 per kilogram.

Desperate for assistance, the grape growers and former MLA of Athi, Shahjan Dongaragaon, have urged the state and central governments to step in and safeguard their interests. They propose that the government announce a support price and purchase the excess raisin stock, currently stored in cold storage facilities. This surplus could then be distributed to various segments in need, such as Anganwadis, pregnant women, government school children, and soldiers.

Expressing their dire situation, the growers reveal that they face mounting debts due to the multiple stages of loans taken during planting, cultivation, harvesting, and selling. Many farmers are now struggling to cope with the financial burden. The grape growers emphasize the immediate need for the government to initiate the purchase of raisins at the proposed support price of Rs. 200 per kilogram. They also call for prompt action to waive the loans of grape growers, as some have already received notices from banks demanding repayments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Athini on the 11th of this month, and the grape growers plan to present their requests to him at that time. The fate of thousands of grape growers and their families depends on the government's response to this crisis, and they hope that their demands will be heard and addressed promptly.