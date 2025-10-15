  • Menu
‘Green cheer’ at Kadri Park from October 17

TYhe city’s Kadri Park will host a three-day Kadri Sasyotsava – Raitha Mela from October 17 to 19, celebrating sustainable farming, plant culture, and green living. The event, led by the Raitha Kudla Foundation, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free public entry.

Deputy Commissioner Darshan K.V. will inaugurate the festival on Thursday. Foundation president Bharath Raj Sorke will chair the event, while Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari will confer the Raitha Kudla Honour on farmer John Montero of Bantwal for his innovative water conservation practices. Visitors can explore a wide variety of ornamental, fruit, and vegetable plants, along with organic fertilisers, seeds, gardening tools, and grow bags.

