Hassan Dargah In Karnataka Distributed Free Food To The Devotees On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Shivaratri on Tuesday, March 1, a dargah in Karnataka's Hassan district provided free food and lodging to hundreds of devotees walking to Sri Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala. In particular with respect, for the second year in a row, the dargah has established its community kitchen to devotees from all around the state.

Thousands of worshippers walk hundreds of kilometres to the temple on the banks of the Netravati in the Dakshina Kannada district every year. They must cross Charmadi Ghat in Dakshina Kannada or Shiradi Ghat in Hassan district to get to the shrine. In several villages and towns along the road, worshippers are provided food, cold drinks, and fruits.

The governing committee of Sakaleshpur's Manjrabad Dargah, which is located on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, has permitted worshippers to prepare food at the community hall kitchen, in addition to providing housing, restrooms, and other facilities.

Despite requests to hire the community hall for weddings and other social functions, the dargah managing committee indicated they would not do so until a day or two before Mahashivratri since they are dedicated to welcoming devotees.

According to KA Hasainar Anemahal, the dargah's general secretary and a member of the Anemahal gramme panchayat. Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent of police in Sakaleshpur, said the dargah has advised devotees to take a break before continuing their journey to Dharmasthala. They aim to enable worshippers go hundreds of kilometres.