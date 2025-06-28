HC issues notice to state govt over Cauvery aarti near KRS reservoir

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government in response to a petition challenging the proposed Cauvery Aarti near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, raising alarms over potential ecological and safety hazards. A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi passed the order after considering preliminary arguments from Advocate Rajanna R, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Sunanda Jayaram. The bench has directed all respondents to submit their replies within two weeks.

The petition contests the Water Resources Department’s plan to hold a Cauvery Aarti event, modelled on the Ganga Aarti, for which the state has reportedly approved a budget of Rs 92.30 crore.

The government aims to launch the event by Dasara and is planning a facility to accommodate around 10,000 people to witness the aarti. The funds are intended for building infrastructure to accommodate large public gatherings, including a stadium, parking zones, and other amenities.

According to the petitioner, the decision was taken without adequate assessment of its broader implications. The proposed construction activity and influx of visitors could jeopardise the safety of the KRS dam, pollute the river, and disrupt the surrounding ecosystem.

There are also concerns that the initiative could negatively affect agricultural practices in the wider Cauvery basin.

The petition argues that the administrative sanction violates provisions under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, and seeks to have it annulled. An interim stay on the project’s implementation has also been requested.